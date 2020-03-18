I want to thank the many people in Dublin who have not believed the lies that were being spread, and all of those who have spoken up about the truth. I especially want to express my appreciation for a group of amazing people that really stepped up on very short notice to help me get re-elected and keep a position that I have loved for 12 years.
You are my heroes, and you make me feel that there is hope for this world yet! Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I have learned some good things these last couple of weeks, and I hope the silver lining is that our town has become a nicer, kinder place.
It is sadly difficult to know what the truth is these days, but please give people the benefit of the doubt when you read or hear rumors.
With more elections coming up this year, if you possibly can, please dig deeper to find the truth, and do your best to make sure that your sources are worthy of your trust.
Sincerely,
JEANNINE R. DUNNE
P.O. Box 357
Dublin
