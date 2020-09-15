Dear Keene voters,
Thank you to everyone who came out to vote for me on Tuesday, and for standing up for progressive Democratic female leadership. I am so grateful to my city. Younger progressive Democratic female leadership is sweeping across our nation, and I am humbled and honored to be a part of it.
I would also like to thank Will Pearson for his dedicated service as a representative, Ryan Meehan for stepping up to run, and Joe Schapiro, who I am honored to run alongside in the general election.
Tuesday was a day worth celebrating, but it is just the first step in a longer journey to making New Hampshire a more progressive, vibrant, and feminist state.
Now more than ever we need to work together to combat the climate crisis, enact racial justice, support local business, and expand access to health care and critical social services. Additionally, we need to bring feminist issues that are too often placed on the back burner, such as domestic and sexual violence prevention, protecting and expanding reproductive freedom, and paid parental leave to the forefront.
I really cannot express the depth of my gratitude. I am looking forward to working hard to elect Democrats up and down the ballot this November, while continuing to build progressive social movements, and fighting on a legislative level for the change needed to uplift all.
Warmly,
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL
24 Base Hill Road
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.