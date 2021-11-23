I am one of the employees that works in the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Cheshire Medical Center. We are always so grateful for the community support our patients receive and like to recognize and thank the people and organizations that show us that kindness.
On Veteran’s Day we received an anonymous donation of six quilts for our patients to use during their chemotherapy treatments. These quilts are theirs to keep for comfort and warmth. It is a beautiful moment when we first gift a patient with a quilt (or any gift from the community). Our patients are always humbled by the gesture, as are the staff members.
The person or group that donated these quilts wanted to be anonymous, so we cannot send them a thank you card, as is our custom. I hope this letter reaches them. Thank you so very much, on behalf of all of us here and our patients.
Thank you from the staff of Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
RACHAEL RICHARDSON
Sullivan
