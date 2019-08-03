Thank you for the July 22 article “Work that binds,” and especially thank you to all who participated.
Sometimes I wonder what “good news” would look like and whether anyone would care about it if it appeared. Well, I highly appreciated this good news about bringing people together to build something for others in a manner that valued the “how” as much as (or more) than the thing itself.
I am betting that nobody there cared much about party affiliation because they were too busy doing something obviously positive and loving themselves to engage in negativity.
May such opportunities be available to more people more of the time! Thank you everyone.
CAREY BLUHM
44 West Surry Road
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.