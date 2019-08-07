I want to thank the many people who came to my rescue in the aftermath of my auto accident on Tuesday, July 23, on Route 9 near Whitcomb’s Mill Road.
I am very grateful to the Keene Police Department, fire department and rescue team, as well as the Cheshire Medical Center emergency room staff, who saw to my comfort from start to finish.
But I want to especially thank the wonderful people who stayed with me at the wreckage until these trained professionals arrived on the scene. They are the unsung heroes of my story. They are the good Samaritans who stopped to lend a hand in my time of need.
For them and for all the others previously mentioned, I am eternally grateful. It is a miracle that I am here writing these words, and I am blessed to have had these individuals by my side during my horrific ordeal.
Again, many thanks to all of them!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
127½ Arch St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.