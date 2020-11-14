Dear Keene constituents,
Thank you to everyone who came out to vote for me in the general election. I am humbled and honored to be one of Keene’s two at-large representative-elects.
The election results show that Keene voters strongly support equality and progressive values. Throughout this campaign, so many residents have shared with me their personal stories of abortion, domestic violence, sexual assault and their various struggles for bodily autonomy. When we are willing to be vulnerable with our stories, we are helping encourage cultural shifts and fueling activism around these issues.
I commit to not only being a consistent progressive vote in the N.H. House, but continuing to be an engaged member of the community, a strong voice for reproductive justice and intersectional feminism, and active in progressive social movements.
I welcome all feedback and communication from Keene residents as your voice in Concord in the coming two years.
Warmly,
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL
24 Base Hill Road
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.