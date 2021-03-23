Dear Sentinel Readers,
Throughout the past challenging year, we have seen many examples of the generosity and caring of our neighbors. The past holiday season Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger (MUCH) was the recipient of such neighborliness.
For many years Douglas Toys, Savings Bank of Walpole and the Monadnock Radio Group have joined together to sell cuddly Douglas Toys just in time for the holidays. This year, the Good Friends campaign presented some challenges due to the pandemic. The 2020 toy ambassadors, Arco Llama, Janis Owl and Twinkle Seal, captured the hearts of local residents, but as the COVID-19 numbers soared, connecting them with new homes might have been difficult. Fortunately, through an effort from all parties, the Good Friends campaign of 2020 was a success.
A special thanks not only to the Good Friends sponsors but to the many bank employees who became runners to deliver the toys to cars and all residents who purchased a Good Friend to bring home. Your generosity helps MUCH to provide school vacation food boxes to children and their families and continue our efforts to address childhood food insecurity in the region.
As is so obvious in this region, when there is a need this community steps in to be a “good friend.”
On behalf of MUCH,
CAROL SWENSON JUE
Keene
