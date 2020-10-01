Dear voters and potential candidates,
Thank you to all who voted for me for the U.S. Congress. My campaign spent $50. You gave me 5,500 votes, 7 percent. Those votes cost me less than one cent each.
According to opensecrets.com, my opponent had collected $2,397,062 and spent $1,026,079 as of three weeks before the primary. Having received 71,358 votes, she had spent $14.38 for each vote she earned. And you wonder why the national debt is so large.
Paul Krautmann, who ran for U.S. Senate, and I helped and encouraged each other; thank you Paul. Dan Mitchell of WKBK helped me by giving me my first interview, almost one hour of his morning show. He also helped by being pleased that locals were running, which buoyed my spirits. Johanna Laurie gave me the most help, interviewing me twice on her production on Cheshire TV “Tip of the Iceberg.” Rick Blood of Cheshire TV also helped us with filming, tips, and providing the data which I could transfer to YouTube. Johanna also wrote a letter to the editor in support, which The Keene Sentinel gave a great title. Jack Rooney of The Sentinel sought me out and wrote a kind article. Thank you all.
We are very lucky in Keene to have so many institutions that support true democracy: call in radio, Cheshire TV’s public access, The Keene Sentinel, which publishes so many opinions in the letters to the editor, and an engaged public. We also have Keene State College, which didn’t factor in this campaign as it was mostly closed due to COVID.
Our national government is as bad as it is because its members want it that way. Both major parties are guilty; the lesser evil is still evil. In 2016, Bernie taught us that a significant campaign could be run without major donors. I’m convinced we could unseat undeserving incumbents solely with free media, social media and engaged, tech-savvy youth. I’ll write to you again in early 2022 with encouragement to run for office and more that I’ve learned.
JOSEPH MIRZOEFF
641 Park Ave., Keene
