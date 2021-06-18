It’s nice to know that in Keene people still look out for one another.
Last Friday, I tangled with the drive-up ATM outside my bank. I was trying to withdraw some cash. It didn’t go well.
The screen came back with “Invalid Transaction” and jettisoned my card. I started my car and drove around to the front of the bank to park and decide if I wanted to go inside and try to figure out what the problem was.
As I sat there stewing, the car that had been behind me at the drive-up passed by and parked. I figured the machine must have switched on the out-of-order screen after I left.
What a surprise when the gentleman from that car walked up to my window and handed me $100. Apparently the ATM coughed up the cash as I drove away so he grabbed it and came after me.
Thank you sir, for looking out for me today!
MARY SHERWIN
Keene
