If you can read this, thank a teacher; if you can read this in English, thank a veteran …
One way Swanzey residents can thank a veteran is to vote “yes” to approve Article 17 on the town’s ballot Tuesday, March 10, to increase the Veterans Tax Credit to $500 per year.
Same goes for Article 16, which increases a totally disabled veteran’s property exemption to $4,000 a year.
Veterans put their lives and livelihoods on the line. Most came back OK, but some didn’t come back at all and some came back with physical and/or emotional disabilities.
Please vote yes March 10 to approve Articles 16 and 17.
RICH DELL’ERBA
85 Wilson Pond Road
North Swanzey
