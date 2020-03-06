If you can read this, thank a teacher; if you can read this in English, thank a veteran …

One way Swanzey residents can thank a veteran is to vote “yes” to approve Article 17 on the town’s ballot Tuesday, March 10, to increase the Veterans Tax Credit to $500 per year.

Same goes for Article 16, which increases a totally disabled veteran’s property exemption to $4,000 a year.

Veterans put their lives and livelihoods on the line. Most came back OK, but some didn’t come back at all and some came back with physical and/or emotional disabilities.

Please vote yes March 10 to approve Articles 16 and 17.

RICH DELL’ERBA

85 Wilson Pond Road

North Swanzey