Fifty years out from Roe v. Wade and women in the United States are still not given the right to choose what is best for their own reproductive bodies. The new Texas anti-freedom of reproductive health (written by men) is the beginning of overturning Roe and a clear message to the women in America that they are second-class citizens, especially if they are in the middle class or poor.
There are 27 countries in the European Union. In 95 percent of those countries a woman can have an abortion “on demand,” which means it’s her choice, not her doctor’s, her father’s, her husband’s, her boyfriend’s, her priest’s, minister’s or some governmental entity. Even in the most conservative and Catholic countries, it’s a woman’s choice: Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, Hungary, Romania, Ireland, Lithuania, Estonia, etc.
We now have a Supreme Court that is stacked with judges who professed that Roe is “settled law,” but we’ve just witnessed that the three new judges are political puppets. What a sorry state. Women and men who care about women’s rights are going to have to take to the streets once again. Only in Medieval America!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
