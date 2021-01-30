When terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center, no one said we shouldn’t go after Osama bin Laden. The people who fund terrorists also have their accounts frozen. They are not allowed to post hate on social media.
Trump campaign folks funded the rally on Jan. 6. What distinction is there between when ISIS says Americans will die in rivers of blood or when a homegrown terrorist says “blood will flow down the Capitol steps”?
The most egregious offenders should serve hard time. All of them should lose their rights under the Second Amendment as violent felons, as well as the right to vote. Lengthy probation ankle bracelets compensation and community service. Perhaps a fitting service would be for them to recount all the ballots they claim were fraudulent.
Then, a nice public service apology required to be broadcast on all the stations poisoning the airwaves with propaganda.
STEVE ZIELONKO
Hinsdale
