Given the unprecedented times we are now facing, I’d like to see our leadership follow that of Italy and the U.K. in giving meaningful relief to its citizens.
Since the impact will be so widespread, requiring impacted people to go through the bureaucracy of applying for help will only add to and extend their suffering. Rather, I would like to see all mortgage payments, car payments and credit-card payments suspended for two months. All suspended payments would simply be added to the end of the loan, but there would be no interest accrued or penalties for nonpayment.
I see this as not only a relief to those who are about to be hit financially, but also as a potential boon to our economy. I would think that the almighty market might respond positively to knowing that the threat of a wave of foreclosures, defaults and bankruptcies is assuaged, at least temporarily. For those fortunate enough to be able to continue receiving their salaries through this crisis, I imagine it would give them the opportunity to pay down debt, shop locally when possible, and help their friends and neighbors to weather the storm.
I am certainly not anti-capitalism, but given what we are about to endure, this seems like a reasonable measure and one that is well within the power of our government and our private sector. This is not just about helping out those who are stricken with this virus, but about helping all of us who are doing our parts to help flatten the curve of its trajectory.
I think a statement made by a school superintendent from Colorado, referring to school closures, also applies to other necessary aid. “In the end, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be QUITE apparent if we under-reacted or did too little.”
JON PERRY
398 Jordan Road
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.