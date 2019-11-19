This is an open letter to all American citizens within the readership circulation area of The Keene Sentinel, and beyond. No matter what your political affiliations are, it's time to ask Congress to start doing the work of the American people.
Whether you like him or not, this president has created a very robust economy — perhaps the best economy in this country's history. There are currently millions of unfilled jobs in the United States. Unemployment figures are at the lowest level in 50 years. Say what you will about President Trump, but the fact remains that he is an expert negotiator. He is a quintessential deal maker.
He has negotiated trade agreements between Mexico, Canada and the U.S. that are win-win-win for all concerned. Mexico and Canada have both signed on to this new trade agreement. However, Congress has not signed on, although in so doing, our economy would soar to even greater heights.
It is my belief that the reason the House of Representatives' majority is languishing over the adoption of this new agreement is due to the fact that they hate President Trump more than they love America. They are so consumed over impeaching this president that they are not willing to do the job we elected them to do; namely, improving the lives of all Americans.
I, therefore, implore you to contact our representatives in Congress and request that they sign the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada so that we may enjoy the benefits of an even greater economy. Below is the contact information of New Hampshire's representatives to Congress:
Chris Pappas: 323 Cannon HOB, Washington, DC 20515, Phone: 202-225-5456.
Ann Kuster: 320 Cannon HOB, Washington, D.C. 20515, Phone: 202-225-5206.
Thank you,
NANCY RANSON
P.O. Box 86
Westmoreland
