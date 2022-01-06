I write this letter in appreciation for Cinde Warmington, who represents Keene on the N.H. Executive Council.
In prior years the council had approved contracts with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Equality Health Center, and the Lovering Health Center. These organizations provide high quality, affordable health and family planning care.
The Keene health center is one of five New Hampshire Planned Parenthood of Northern New England clinics. It has been a staple in this community and the surrounding area, providing critical care including birth control, STI testing and treatment, and cancer screenings.
Despite Councilor Warmington’s best efforts, the other four members of the council have now voted to dismantle these essential health-care organizations in our state. Councilor David Wheeler, who represents Peterborough and the surrounding towns, has voted, twice this past year, to defund these programs.
It is more disturbing that his votes come at a time when many are dealing with economic hardship and difficulty in accessing routine care due to the pressure of COVID cases at our local hospitals.
Councilor Wheeler may be contacted at David.K.Wheeler@nh.gov, 603-271-3632 or 603-672-6062. Please share your views with him. Those representing us in the council should act for the majority of Granite State residents who support these services.
