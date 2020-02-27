Senate Bill 588 will pass from the N.H. Senate to the House of Representatives on March 3. This bill calls for the elimination of killing contests in New Hampshire.
I ask that you contact your state senator before March 3, and your House representatives as well, as they will take action on this bill thereafter. Please ask them to support this legislation. Their contact email, snail mail and telephone numbers can be found at NH.gov.
There is a cultural shift occurring across the country where states and counties are banning killing contests. It is time for New Hampshire to do so.
Killing contests are offered by clubs and stores. There is sportsman’s store in Jaffrey that offers one for coyotes throughout March. During these events, individuals or teams register to kill, by any means possible, as many targeted animals as possible. Those bringing in the most carcasses, or the biggest, or the littlest, win money and/or gear, including guns. Because of societal pressure against them, these events are often conducted in secret.
Killing contests, particularly in New Hampshire, often aim to remove as many coyotes as possible. Killing large numbers of coyotes is more than just repugnant; it is also counterproductive. It is well known that coyotes are a highly adaptive species that responds to efforts to exterminate them by increasing their rate of reproduction. Therefore, killing contests cause more coyotes, not fewer. Coyotes are important to their ecosystem and help to keep their natural prey species, especially rodents and small mammals, in check. When large numbers of them are removed, those species will become overabundant and cause even more problems.
After these contests, the carcasses are discarded, often in a pit or open field, which is wanton waste. If the hunter used lead shot, and the carcass is scavenged by eagles or hawks, they too will die from ingesting the lead pellets.
You can make a difference. Contact your legislative representatives and ask them to support SB 588.
Thank you.
VICKY MORTON
275 Water St., Keene
