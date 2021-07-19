You might have read that Sen. Maggie Hassan has been identified as one of six U.S. senators who is the beneficiary of large campaign donations from Exxon Mobil. This is not new. As governor, Hassan’s inauguration was paid for in large part by the oil and gas industry. And we paid the price. During her tenure, we in Southern New Hampshire were forced to fight the building of a very large gas pipeline that would have devastated New Hampshire’s southern tier to serve the export market.
We are in the midst of a climate crisis. Farmers are suffering from the overabundance of rain while other parts of our country are sweltering in the highest temps ever recorded. Rivers are drying up. “Climate” is changing dramatically and rapidly around us. Lives and our food supply are on the line.
Now is the time to exert maximum pressure on our representatives to stop supporting the fossil-fuel industry. Now is the time to pressure Hassan to refuse fossil-fuel money and cast her vote with the people of New Hampshire, not with world-class polluters. If she wants to defeat Sununu, she needs her natural supporters to be enthusiastic. She needs people to knock on doors and make phone calls. “Holding your nose” voters are not going to suffice.
Exxon/Mobil lobbyists have stated they count on the votes of these six Democrats to block meaningful anti-fossil-fuel climate policy. We should all be using our clout now to pressure Hassan. If you were going to donate, tell her you’ll double your donation. If you were going to hold your nose, tell her you will work to get the word out about her courageous stand to fight corporate control of our Senate. (www.hassan.senate.gov/contact)
Washington will continue to disappoint those who fight locally for causes that get sold out in Congress. Stop gridlock by reclaiming our politicians. We can’t get rid of Citizens United right now, but we can let our politicians know they are miscalculating the costs and benefits of taking principled positions vs. selling out.
SUSAN WESSELS
Rindge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.