This morning (July 5) I watched an interview with Frank Edelblut, New Hampshire’s commissioner of education, on WMUR-TV’s program “Close Up.”
Mr. Edelblut has no educational background. He is a businessman and a politician.
As is true of most politicians, Mr. Edelblut talked a lot, but said very little. He did, however, make one comment that is very concerning. He stated that when school starts this fall, some teachers may have to run two classrooms in one day; a traditional classroom during the day, and a virtual classroom in the evening.
This is an absolutely inane statement. Most teachers have families. They rise early each morning, get their families up, dress the kids, cook breakfast, get everyone off to work, school or daycare, then be at their schools by 7 or 7:30 in the morning. They teach all day, leave school by 4 in the afternoon, if they are lucky.
After school, they pick up their children, attend the kids’ after-school activities, cook dinner, do the laundry, help with homework, get their families settled for the night, then grade papers they did not get done earlier the day. I do not see much time for a virtual classroom in the evening.
The day will be more difficult for teachers in SAU 29. They will have to start their day sooner, because their young children have to be at school earlier so teenagers can sleep in. I don’t understand why anyone would think this is a sound educational practice. If teenagers need more sleep, maybe the solution would be to have them go to bed earlier at night.
I am a retired educator with a master’s degree and a little over 50 years of teaching experience, most of it in the classroom. I feel qualified to express these opinions.
NORMA WYMAN
13 Key Circle
Spofford
