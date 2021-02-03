It is reported that Trump opened an office called “The Office of the Former President.” To me this proves that he knows he lost fair and square. If he really believed he won, then he would have called it “The Office of the Real President.”
In the 2000s when we bailed out financial institutions Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said in an interview ... what bothered him most was the refusal of the corporate executives to take any blame for their failures. He also said that he “would feel a bit better toward them if they would follow the Japanese example and come before the American people and take that deep bow and say, ‘I’m sorry,’ and then either do one of two things — resign or go commit suicide.”
In a May 2018 interview with Politico Magazine, Donald Rumsfeld talked about the Nixon pardon. The main arguments the aides cited in favor of Nixon’s arrest, indictment and prosecution were: the “principle of equal justice”; that the country would remain divided without a final disposition of charges; that the lack of action might encourage a future president to commit acts of lawlessness; and that a resignation alone might not be “sufficient retribution” for such criminal offenses.
The reality of where we are now is simply with the insanity and ego of one man, Donald J. Trump. He can end the nightmare he is putting us through with two words ... “I lied.”
SUSAN HOCKING
Walpole
