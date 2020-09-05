The challenges we all face from a depressed economy, civil unrest, spread of the pandemic and effects of climate change, give cause to become angry, discouraged and fatigued.
During these stressful times, it is important to find bright spots, of which in Keene we have many that we ought not take for granted.
Our small local mom and pops, or sometimes only mom or only pop, businesses provide outstanding impeccable services, treating customers like extended families.
With apologies to the many, I mention a few with which I’m familiar: Shipping Shack, where they handle our prized possessions as if their own; Prime Roast, where they roast great coffees and, to protect our health, deliver them along with smiles to our cars; Kristin’s Bistro and Bakery, where they work so hard cooking and baking excellent foods; and Ted’s Shoes, where they fit us with footwear that is important to our overall best health.
They, and the many others, all deserve our gratitude. Please let them know that we do not take them for granted.
Accolades earned!
RUTH MEYER
143 Daniels Hill Road
Keene
