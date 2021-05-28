Memorial Day: a day to remember and honor the many brave men and women who answered their nation’s call and paid the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield, with 1.3 million lives lost since the Revolutionary War. Congress established a National Moment of Remembrance to be observed every Memorial Day at 3 p.m. Take the time out of your day regardless of your activity with a moment of silence to remember our fallen heroes who fought and died for our freedoms.
The following is a quote from Meaghan Mobbs, Tribune News Service: “The time is intentional, predicated on the belief it is when most Americans are the busiest, bustling about and enjoying their day. The purpose: ‘to remember and renew the legacy of Memorial Day with greater strides made to demonstrate appreciation of those loyal people of the United States whose values, represented by their sacrifices, are critical to the future of the United States.’ ”
JOHN O’BRIEN
Orford
The writer, a Vietnam veteran, is originally from Swanzey and is a member of the American Legion post in Swanzey.
