Last week I was enjoying a hike up Mount Caesar in Swanzey when I was made to step aside for a four-wheeled recreational vehicle coming down from the top. I’ve also had to deal with a dirt bike as well.
I did not know that motorized vehicles were allowed on this trail. There are families with young children who hike there and it is becoming a risky place for everyone’s safety.
Signs need to be posted on all the trail entrances. Also, a locked cable, to deter access would be effective — especially with any abutter who may be a part of this problem.
Perhaps this problem has already been resolved?
Sincerely,
DORENE SICOTTE
Swanzey
