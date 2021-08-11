In his letter of Aug. 5 (“Data show increase of vaccination events”), Mr. Wyndham claims, based on data he extracted from the CDC’s VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) program, that there has been an alarming increase in “vaccination events.” He cites figures as if they are authoritative because they come from the CDC.
Below, cited verbatim, is the disclaimer, offered by the CDC itself, about the lack of reliability and verifiability of reports it receives. (see the CDC website)
Disclaimer
VAERS accepts reports of adverse events and reactions that occur following vaccination. Healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers, and the public can submit reports to VAERS. While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. Most reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases. This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind.
The very valuable vaccines should not be undermined by non-vetted data, whose source and accuracy are unsubstantiated.
CHARLIE GIBSON
Marlborough
