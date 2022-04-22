A poignant irony is that the same Americans who pride themselves on their freedom allow themselves to be controlled by mass media that constantly bombard us with alcohol ads, sex and violence, appeals to attractiveness and objects that will make us happy.
People want and buy things they don’t need and base everything they do on feeling and looking good. The more they consume and the less time they spend with family, the emptier their lives become, and the more they look toward substances and material things to fill that emptiness. As one T-shirt said, “It’s all about me.”
Children learn to become desensitized to real violence and to the victims of violence, to imitate aggressive behavior, to increase their fear of victimization, to become more antisocial and less altruistic, to believe that there are no consequences of violent behavior, and to increase their appetite for more violent entertainment. Visual media also short-circuit imagination and fantasy, which serve as filters and inhibitors for impulses.
One way to counter the negative effects of the media is to provide children and parents with media literacy, which may be one of the most important subjects to teach in school because it helps children to critically examine the messages they receive that influence their behavior in a variety of areas such as fashion, music, food, social habits and values. The media tell young people what is important and what they should do to be accepted, liked and loved. It teaches them to excessively consume, experiment sexually, drink alcohol, hate school, eat bad food, use drugs, accept violence as normal, and see personal happiness superseding the public good and diversity as bad.
Media literacy helps children to see themes and messages that are embedded in ads and programs so that they can be in more control of themselves — more free, as it were. I would recommend that parents demand their schools develop a media literacy program and boycott advertised products that air on the most offensive programs (and, of course, tell the networks they are doing it).
Media literacy can lessen the impact of negative messages and help to create informed citizens who can discern what is in the media. It helps them put things into perspective and not to be swayed by subliminal visual messages. We need to take our children back.
