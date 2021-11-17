Nov. 18, 2021, is the Great American Smokeout, a day set aside by the American Cancer Society to encourage smokers to give up tobacco for at least one day.
Although smoking rates among adults have declined dramatically since the first Great American Smokeout on Nov. 16, 1977, smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, claiming nearly 500,000 lives annually.
If you are a smoker, you may be one of the 70 percent who try to quit each year, so you’re not alone. Quitting is hard. Nicotine is known to be more addictive than heroin and cocaine, but the fact remains quitting smoking is the single most important thing you can do to improve your health.
If you are a smoker, let Nov. 18 be the day to start your journey toward a smoke-free life. You’ll be joining thousands of people who smoke across the country in taking an important step toward a healthier life.
The Tobacco Cessation Program at Cheshire Medical Center and the Cheshire Coalition for Tobacco Free Communities encourages participation in the Great American Smokeout and also offers free resources, counseling and educational supports to help you stay tobacco free. Please contact us at 603-354-5454, extension 6513.
JAMES DUFFY
Tobacco Cessation Program Manager
Cheshire Coalition for Tobacco Free Communities
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.