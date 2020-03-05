Attention Swanzey voters:
On March 10, we go to the polls to vote on our town budget. We ask you to please vote "yes" on Articles 16 and 17.
These articles will help to support your fellow Swanzey residents who served our country. These articles spend no additional funds, they simply ask us voters to approve a higher property-tax credit for the men and women who served our country.
Article 16 asks for an increase in the tax credit for our totally disabled veterans and Article 17 asks for a modest increase in the tax credit for our other remaining veterans. Over 80 percent of our Swanzey veterans served during wartime.
If you are a veteran in Swanzey and not registered to vote, we ask you to consider registering and coming to the polls on March 10.
We ask all of our fellow citizens in Swanzey to support these two articles.
Thank you.
PETER RIESENBERG
124 Partridgeberry Lane
Swanzey
