A citizen’s right to vote is basic to American democracy. It is immortalized in Amendment 15 to the Constitution: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude. The Congress shall have the power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.” In 1920, Amendment 19 added “sex” to the list above when women were finally allowed to vote.
I am not surprised that some states are enacting laws that restrict access to voting based on claims of voter fraud, especially, since the 2020 election was the safest ever held in the U.S. While there were claims of voter fraud and ballot tampering before and after the election, the allegations were dismissed without merit from over 60 courts. There has been no evidence that extensive fraud occurs in U.S. elections. Election officials are dedicated to ensuring that our right to vote is honored and each vote is counted.
However, senators may let the filibuster rule preclude them from passing laws that would ensure eligible citizens their vote. When it comes to voting, which is fundamental to our democracy, Senate rules should be suspended so we can keep the Republic strong. All citizens should be given the opportunity to vote. Using the filibuster rule to keep millions of citizens from voting violates the Constitution. Ask your senators to suspend the filibuster rule for voting-rights legislation.
JAMES POPLIN
Jaffrey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.