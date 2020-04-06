Congress has spent the better part of the last year “working” to address the issue of surprise billing, yet still have not been able to pass a bill. As someone who has found himself on the receiving end of one of these surprise medical bills, I encourage Congress to come together and find a solution that works for everyone.
A few years ago, my primary care provider sent me to the hospital for a routine procedure. Even though the procedure was covered by my insurance I still received a rather hefty bill. Upon further research it turns out one of the physicians assisting was considered “out-of-network,” so my insurance would not cover the full amount. My story is not unique; this happens frequently and in every state.
My situation, and many others, had nothing to do with the rates (cost) of the services provided, so all this talk about government rate-setting wouldn’t have prevented me from receiving a bill. It had to do with what (or who) was “out-of-network” or “in-network.” The only way to effectively address this issue and fix surprise billing without impacting patients would be to adopt a dispute resolution model like those that have been implemented in several states.
Independent Dispute Resolution allows an objective third party to settle billing discrepancies by looking at several factors without involving the patients. This approach is fair and is already working in many states.
FRANK JOHNSON
25 Winchester St.
Keene
