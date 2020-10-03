I read with great interest Peter Majoy’s opinion of Trump in Saturday’s paper (“Trump isn’t what he claims to be; his niece ought to know,” Aug. 19).
Even people who support the president cannot deny the self-centered, abusive and narcissistic personality our president has demonstrated. But what I would say to Peter is we really don’t vote for a person’s personality; at least I hope we don’t. We vote for that person’s policies, and that is what the mainstream media and critics like yourself never address. It’s always, what a jerk he is.
Well, yeah, he’d be tough as a next-door neighbor. And he is a bully, like when he bullied our NATO members to pay their fair share of their defense budget, or how he bullied Mexico and Canada to sign a fair trade agreement that’s bringing back the paper and lumber business in the North Country and how he bullied and was so offensive that Mexico put troops on our Southern border to stem the tide of illegal aliens stealing citizens’ jobs.
Or how about how he was mean and nasty to the Arab counties and made them sign normalization agreements with Israel. And I especially liked the way he humiliated Congress into giving us Americans a tax break to stimulate our economy to heights we have never seen.
Yes, he gets his facts wrong, and he says the offensive things all the time and he is a selfish narcissist. I agree. But he wants to be a great president so bad that he is doing all he can to make and keep America first in all his decisions. That means you and me. You see, that’s why he has his supporters. They looked beyond these terrible personality traits and look at his accomplishments and what he wants to do in the future.
Joe Biden is our other choice. Nice man, friendly. But his voting record on issues as a senator is completely offensive and opposite the current Democratic platform in this election. He is also just getting older (aren’t we all) and he is slipping. We see it all the time with our friends and family members as they age. It’s not a crime, but shame on his wife and his party for putting him in this position.
So, who do you vote for? The jerk or the guy who’s losing it?
FRANK BARSTOW
149 Upper Headlands Road
Winchester
