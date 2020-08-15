Take a good look at Jay Surdukowski for Executive Council. I’ve been impressed by the way that he puts himself out there to engage with others.
Jay has a keen intellect with a large dynamic range. The number of supporters and amount this activist, lawyer, and paragon of civility has raised is truly impressive. Jay is just what we need watching our backs in Executive Council. Let me tell you more.
Jay is a native son of New Hampshire. He grew up in Concord, Dover and Somersworth, three of the major cities in Executive Council District 2. He’s had global exposure and is a big-picture thinker. He first became involved with Cheshire County as a three-time chair of the Democratic Party’s Platform Committee.
Jay cares about Keene. He has made himself known here as you can see from all the “Jay Surdukowski, Executive Council” signs going up around here. He did the kind of spadework with relationship building that earned his campaign signs multiple placements in our yards as he and his dog Evie work their way into our hearts. He’s becoming ever more visible in Cheshire County so Cheshire County can be ever more visible in Concord with Jay representing us.
Jay cares about rural New Hampshire in District 2 — a halo shaped district from Hinsdale to Rochester that includes much of Cheshire County.
From my experience serving on the N.H. Municipal Association legislative committee, I know Jay will be effective with issues that matter most:
Equity with contracts;
Energy security and renewable energy;
Health care security;
Equitable human rights;
Education and the arts;
Level the playing field with broadband and transportation connectivity.
Jay will win with a deep network of support across the region. He has that “plus factor” of engaging a broad spectrum of political ideologies in persuasive influence conversations. He’s not afraid to make himself uncomfortable advocating on our behalf. His professional experience has prepared him to actively recruit, vet and hire the best commissioners, judges and agency heads. Jay is what we need serving in what is effectively New Hampshire’s board of directors.
Jay is a fierce advocate in Concord. Concord gets Jay, and Jay gets Keene. Let’s give ourselves the advantage we need by electing Jay Surdukowski to Executive Council.
RALEIGH ORMEROD
4 Monadnock Court
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 1 on the Keene City Council.)
