A few minutes before midnight on Sept. 1, 2021, the Supreme Court took a decision to let stand Texas’ recent law on abortions.
In so doing, the court appears to support the withholding of abortion as a recourse for women of 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 years of age becoming pregnant by incest or other means. It thereby appears to endorse children having children.
With its implicit support for vigilantism, forget double jeopardy when you can have triple, quadruple or even endless jeopardy.
With the court willing to forgo enforcement of federal law, might we look forward to precipitous drops in the stock market as a result of instability and uncertainty now introduced into the commercial world?
The court has also failed to address the crucial element of paternal responsibility.
There is also the prospective paralysis of court systems if there may be even 10 cases resulting from a single actual or perceived abortion.
The implicit support for vigilantism also appears to obviate the the key element of standing. Are we to infer standing is no longer of importance?
Is the current court on track for a shabby legacy?
WINSTON SIMS
Harrisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.