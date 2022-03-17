In this follow-up to my letter “GOP leaders are no different from Putin” (March 8), I’m sharing ways to keep abreast of our national happenings.
Here are two very important actions we should be taking:
1) Supporting and electing Democratic governors.
2) Holding firm against an Article V Convention.
Republicans feel their only chance of winning is to keep Democrats from voting, so they’ve created 440 voter suppression bills. And the Supreme Court has struck down the remaining section of the Voting Rights Act. They have also let voter suppression laws take place in Texas, Florida and Georgia.
Without the help of the courts, Democratic governors are the best line of defense fighting for voting rights. In 2022 there are 36 governor races and everything must be done to elect them, including here in New Hampshire.
The Democratic Governors Association is the only group solely taking on this fight. They have won in five states, are working to re-elect governors in two other states and assisting Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Beto O’Rourke in Texas while the GOP is pouring millions into these races.
To support them, on how to donate, write ASAP to Executive Director Noam Lee, Democratic Governors Association, P.O. Box 96818, Washington, D.C. 20077-7487.
The Article V Convention is the most dangerous threat to democracy, not known of by many. Article V of the U.S. Constitution says that a new convention like the one held in Philadelphia in 1787, can be called if two-thirds of state legislatures pass necessary legislation (secretive Big Money groups behind this only need convince seven more states to call for one)
Groups like Tea Party Patriots, QAnon, ALEC and the Kochs. On Fox News, Mark Meckler said “this is intended to reverse 115 years of progressivism.”
Common Cause, a nonpartisan grassroots group, just last year, defeated over 150 resolutions calling for this convention. It could rewrite our whole Constitution, leaving out any and all freedoms and rights we now have.
To support them, write ASAP, to Common Cause, P.O. Box 98057-7208 or visit them @defendourconstitution.org
