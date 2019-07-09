First, I would like to thank all the people from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont who attended the “Close the Camps” rally in Keene on July 2. There were about 40 people who showed up on two-days notice, We collected about 30 pounds of toiletries to send to border camps.
The rally was sponsored by Move On and picked up by other progressive groups.
I don’t think that detaining men, women and children in overcrowded, unsanitary facilities is what America should stand for.
Two Hundred and Forty Four years ago our forefathers brought forth a nation that, until recently, was a beacon of hope for the huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The hope is still there but the welcome mat has been pulled, not by the country, but by a group of people in government that feels only “certain” types of people are welcome.
Today, in this letter, I am asking that another rally to close the camps be held and that conservatives, liberals, Republicans and Democrats join together to show the small group in Washington, D.C., and the world that we are Americans first and we will not sit by and let this go on in our name.
For those of you who purport to be “pro-life,” now is the time to show that quantity of life is not as important as quality.
My address is printed below and my email address is sbhocking@aol.com. Contact me to arrange a date and time. Please don’t let our differences harm any more children.
SUSAN HOCKING
11 Cochran Lane
Walpole
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.