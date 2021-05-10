To the residents of Winchester and Ashuelot:
On May 11, I encourage you to vote yes on Article 2 of the Winchester School District warrant.
This past year, the Winchester School District has not had the funds for the following.
Provide full day kindergarten and preschool. (Winchester is one of the only school districts in New Hampshire that does not provide full day kindergarten.)
Provide transportation for high school students to Keene High school. (Most high school students that Winchester tuitions to Keene High School have had to provide their own transportation during this school year.)
Provide transportation to elementary students to Winchester School. Currently, only students living 2 miles from the school are provided transportation. If Article 2 passes, students living outside of 1 mile would be provided transportation.
Provide proper staffing levels to the Winchester School. Each grade level would have at least two teachers with the goal of not having more than 20 students in each class.
Return sports to the Winchester School. Soccer, cross-country, basketball, cheerleading, baseball, and softball would once again be provided by the Winchester School. The Winchester Sports Boosters provided support for Winchester School sports this past year.
If Article 2 passes on May 11, all the services and programs can be restored. These school board members are on record for supporting the proposed budget: Lindseigh Picard, Tina Perkins, James Rokes Jr., Todd Kilanski and Emily Holmes. These budget committee members are on record supporting the proposed budget: Chester Lapointe, Ben Kilanski, Theresa Sepe and Tiffany Melanson. Please vote yes on Article 2 on May 11 at the Winchester School.
KEVIN BAZAN
Winchester
