Dear reader: Have you ever contacted your federal senators or representatives about supporting certain legislation?
Here is an opportunity to do so: There is a new law proposed in Congress to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force in Iraq (AUMF) and other purposes. If left in place, AUMF will continue to create the potential for the executive branch to justify military actions that have not been authorized by Congress.
Call Sen. Jeanne Shaheen at 202-224-2841 and Sen. Maggie Hassan at 202-224-3324 and request they support Senate Joint Resolution 10.
Also, call your congressperson, Rep. Ann Kuster at 202-225-5206 or Rep. Chris Pappas at 202-225-5456 to request support for the companion House Resolution 256.
This legislation is long overdue; thank you for acting.
CHRISTINE BRUNNER
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.