Wake up, voters.
Let’s demand fair redistricting in 2021. Our legislators have the critical job of creating voting district maps for the N.H. House and Senate, Executive Council, county commission and elected city positions. The maps are drawn to reflect the change in the demographics every 10 years. Once again, based on the 2020 Census, the N.H. House will begin this undertaking.
Maps should not be drawn to favor any political party or candidate. Fair maps uphold the principle of one person, one vote, which allows candidates of all parties an equitable chance of being elected. This did not happen in 2011. Several people behind closed doors created the maps. It was neither bipartisan nor transparent. There wasn’t public input. The last redistricting process was disputed and ended up in court, costing taxpayers money.
It’s imperative to have a group of people who are nonpartisan and fair. There needs to be an equal representation of Democrats, Republicans and Independents in this group. They need to listen to the voice of their constituents. Voter input throughout the process will ensure voices are heard. Periodically, the public needs to view versions of the maps as they are drawn to allow for transparency. Maps need to reflect common interests such as schools and local businesses. They should be contiguous and should not favor or disfavor any racial or language group.
In 2019 and again in 2020 bills for an independent redistricting commission were passed by the N.H. House and Senate, but were vetoed by our Governor.
The N.H. Resolution for Fair Nonpartisan Redistricting will be a warrant article in 103 towns in New Hampshire to guarantee that what happened in 2011 doesn’t happen again. Please support this warrant article in your town. Furthermore, please call or write your state representative urging them that redistricting is fair, transparent and nonpartisan. Let your voices be heard.
MARCIA KING and
LINDA OLSON BUNDY
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.