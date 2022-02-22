I’m writing to voice my support for Karl Pruter for Rindge Board of Selectmen. Karl has been the steady hand during a difficult year of employee departures and the complications of dealing with the pandemic. Thank you, Karl, for your courage in presiding over the board of selectmen while the virus was raging.
I regret that I did not feel safe attending more public meetings and offering support for Karl, other volunteer board members and town employees. I wish that we could develop a robust system for remote participation at town committee meetings, so that elders and people with young children would be able to participate more fully and safely. I know Karl brought in a monitor to try to include a remote audience while the emergency order was in place.
I appreciate that Karl is a retired educator who continues a life of service by taking on the role of selectman. He is in it for the town, not any business interest. I know Karl personally from his efforts to clean up the third floor of the library with its unique collections. I volunteered a couple of Saturdays, helping him, and enjoyed working with this very intelligent and kind man.
Did you know that Karl also volunteers with the Rindge Fire Department?
I feel very comfortable that if re-elected, Karl will continue to assist the board of selectmen in managing the town with compassion and wisdom.
