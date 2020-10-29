I am writing to ask Sullivan County voters to support Ray Gagnon for District 1 county commissioner.
Ray is a staunch advocate for Sullivan County. In my experience Ray has a vast knowledge of both state and local resources and understands how to navigate systems to benefit our county. He is fiscally smart and understands the issues faced by Claremont and the towns in Sullivan County. Ray is also a good judge of character and will continue the long tradition of hiring the best county managers.
Sullivan County faces pressing issues, not the least of which is the renovation or replacement of the county home. With Ray Gagnon as a commissioner, I feel certain that the nursing home project will receive solid guidance to assure the most responsible outcome.
Ray Gagnon is a knowledgeable and dedicated citizen of Sullivan County who is willing to step up and work hard on our behalf. Ray will not hesitate to make hard decisions. He has a big heart and truly loves the city of Claremont, Sullivan County and the state of New Hampshire. You can’t go wrong with a vote for Ray Gagnon on Nov. 3.
ELLIE TSETSI
189 North West St.
Charlestown
