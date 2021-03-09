Recently, Gov. Sununu said, among other things:
Passing the debated COVID-19 relief bill sends the message that Washington politicians expect New Hampshire taxpayers to “subsidize poorly run, cash-strapped states.” Sununu posted that the bill allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population, rather than just its actual population. He says that’s unfair and hurts the states that have managed well during the pandemic.
I suppose the governor expects that we should not help states located in earthquake zones because of their poor location choice.
I guess next time there is a storm that creates major food damage, the governor won’t ask Washington for disaster relief. I mean after all, why should Oklahoma taxpayers pay to bail out all those million-dollar homes on the Seacoast when there is a huge climate change-induced flood?
Apparently, Sununu skipped that day in social studies when we were taught that USA stands for United States of America.
ROBERT PROHASKA
Keene
