Recently, Gov. Sununu said, among other things:

Passing the debated COVID-19 relief bill sends the message that Washington politicians expect New Hampshire taxpayers to “subsidize poorly run, cash-strapped states.” Sununu posted that the bill allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population, rather than just its actual population. He says that’s unfair and hurts the states that have managed well during the pandemic.

I suppose the governor expects that we should not help states located in earthquake zones because of their poor location choice.

I guess next time there is a storm that creates major food damage, the governor won’t ask Washington for disaster relief. I mean after all, why should Oklahoma taxpayers pay to bail out all those million-dollar homes on the Seacoast when there is a huge climate change-induced flood?

Apparently, Sununu skipped that day in social studies when we were taught that USA stands for United States of America.

ROBERT PROHASKA

Keene