As our state legislators in Concord worked to address the unprecedented vetoes by Gov. Sununu last week, I personally applaud their efforts to do everything in their power to overturn all of his vetoes. Sadly, they were unsuccessful in many cases.
On the environment:
House Bill 365 — The cap on net metering;
Senate Bill 72 — Repealing the credit system allowing net metering facilities exemptions to renewable energy credit obligations;
SB 168 — Increasing the threshold of renewable energy in the state’s portfolio;
SB 205 — Requiring systems-benefits charges be used for energy-efficient programs.
These vetoes demonstrate the governor is beholden to the fossil-fuel industries and these interests run deeper than his respect for his constituents and our planet. These vetoes will make it much harder for Keene to pursue its goals in making the city an environmentally sustainable example for all of New Hampshire.
On voting Rights:
The veto of an Independent Election Redistricting Commission, HB 706, is an especially egregious abuse of power. When the Republican Party in our state sold out to the Trump administration, it clearly did not understand the consequences. Instead of tailoring their policy positions in a way that would win them back the trust of the people, Sununu and friends decided that they would much rather continue diluting the will of the public and handpick their own voters.
On the opioid epidemic:
Vetoes on SB 88 and SB 145 demonstrate that the social conservatism of Sununu and his circle are stronger than his will to fight the state and nationwide opioid epidemic. These vetoes do nothing but hurt the 8,000 patients and caregivers benefiting from medical marijuana programs that would help combat this overwhelming crisis.
On education:
SB 140 restates statutes permitting the N.H. Board of Education to set standards and local school boards to approve programs. This veto is clearly a demonstration that the disdain the governor and his friends have for public schools, preferring to ignore the will of educators in Keene and our entire state.
On finance:
Lastly, the vetoes of HB 1 and HB 2, known as the Legislature’s operating budget for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021, deprive Cheshire County of much needed property-tax relief — totaling $16 million, which was to be allocated to state educational aid and municipal aid.
As mayor of Keene, I will continue to hold any and all legislators accountable for their actions, as I have done in my years serving the public on the Keene City Council. I invite all other local officeholders and citizens to join in my efforts.
MITCHELL GREENWALD
98 Peg Shop Road
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is a Keene city councilor and candidate for mayor.)
