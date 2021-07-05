Just read today this quote from Gov. Sununu:
Facing questions over the abortion provisions in the GOP budget, the governor answered many times saying, “It is not my bill … It is the Legislature’s proposal.”
All I’ve got to say to that is: He never had a problem vetoing anything in a budget put forth by the Democrats.
Let’s remember this when next we cast our ballots for any state or federal office. Who knows where Sununu will show up next.
And …. let’s all get out and vote a majority of Democrats in next time to lead New Hampshire. They give us what we need, not what they want.
MARILYN BRITTON
Peterborough
