It is easy to be profoundly discouraged and politically apathetic given the corrupt state of the U.S. political structure directly caused by Big Money infusing the electoral process.
The wealthy have bribed politicians to sharply reduce taxes on the super rich and to turn the Environmental Protection Agency into an organization for protecting polluting industries, instead of working for clean air and water. Studies show that the overall well-being of the average American has been sharply reduced since the 1980s, when Ronald Reagan helped to dismantle the progressive tax system that had first been put in place in 1913, overturned and re-established under Franklin Roosevelt in 1932.
The Republican Party has become the political force behind the redistribution of wealth in our country, ensuring that the mega wealthy get wealthier and have the maximum amount of political sway. Gov. Chris Sununu is a part of this problem, with major donors composed of “corporate entities” and LLCs, which allow wealthy donors to flout individual donation limits by funneling money into the LLCs.
Both of the Democratic candidates (Volinsky and Feltes) running against Sununu this fall have publicly announced that they are rejecting corporate donations. However charming Gov. Sununu appears to be on television, we must not forget in November that, not only is he a climate denier, but that he is also who is beholden to the policies of taking care of the wealthy first, at the expense of the average New Hampshire citizen.
ALICE WELDEN
79 So Elmwood Road
Hancock
