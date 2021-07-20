As a mother, I have seen the continual nationwide prioritization of teachers’ unions over our children. COVID-19 has let the truth shine through — teachers’ unions have no true interest in the well-being of our kids. Throughout the pandemic, they continually chose fear over science while prioritizing themselves over the future of our children. They want less work, more money and zero accountability.
This is not the case in New Hampshire, though. The Granite State has a governor who listens to science. He understands that the risks of going back to school are much lower than the risks of stunting our children’s education. Gov. Sununu and the Legislature understand that we can safely prioritize in-person learning and usher in a sense of normalcy for students. Most importantly, Gov. Sununu has challenged our all-powerful teachers’ unions by refusing to accept online learning as a sufficient replacement for classroom learning.
As a working mother of four, I am eternally grateful to Gov. Sununu for standing up against corrupt teachers unions and putting our children first.
JACINTA LaPLUME
Rindge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.