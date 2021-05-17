“I supported President Trump. He didn’t win. We’re moving on. There’ll be other new candidates that come forward.” (Gov. Chris Sununu, Washington Post interview, April 6, 2021)
Sununu thus confirms (again) that he supports Donald Trump. It’s good to have Sununu’s Trump endorsement stated clearly. Sununu has backed Trump since 2016. Remember that.
But when Sununu says “we’re moving on,” what does he mean? Is Sununu finally dumping Trump? Is he playing Artful Dodger?
Sununu surely understands the mess Trump is in. Trump is facing 29 lawsuits and three criminal investigations, and the feds have raided Giuliani’s home and office. Hundreds of Jan. 6 insurrectionists face prosecution. Is this Sununu’s exit plan for when Trump goes down?
Trump is consolidating power. He is still telling his Big Lie about the 2020 election. He might run again in 2024. New Hampshire’s Trumpers will be apoplectic if Sununu dumps Trump now.
Sununu’s real blunder was endorsing Trump in the first place. Republicans like Ayotte, Rath, Humphrey and Horn were wise enough to see through Trump and brave enough to oppose him. Apparently, Sununu was neither. This is Sununu’s big Trump problem. It will haunt him for a long time.
Republican governors who opposed Trump in 2020:
Baker (Massachusetts)
Hogan (Maryland)
Scott (Vermont)
DAN ADAMS, Hancock
