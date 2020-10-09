A swastika. Someone sprayed a swastika on Rep. Marjorie Porter’s campaign sign in Hillsborough.
At another time, the presence of a swastika would have been denounced by all people including those in government. A swastika means hatred and violence and intimidation.
Gov. Sununu and the Republican Party are quiet. When the state House was in session at UNH’s Whittemore Center, a group of Republicans stayed in the stands during deliberation and drank beer. Gov. Sununu and the Republican Party are quiet.
Meanwhile, Gov. Sununu has set a modern record for the number of vetoes he has issued in a year. Early in the pandemic, the 2020 NH legislature voted for bills that would have helped NH citizens during one of the worst crises we have faced as a state and nation. These bills included paid family leave, eviction protection, increase to the minimum wage, protections for nursing homes and long-term care programs during the pandemic, a red flag law that would have protected people who were a danger to themselves or others, protection of reproductive rights to name a few.
At a time when we need leadership and unity, we get 22 vetoes and silence about attacks on our representatives and the deliberative process. Gov. Sununu is not looking out for the welfare of NH citizens. Governor Sununu is thinking about his future political career in this current Republican Party. It is time to vote Sununu out.
Wishing you good health,
LOUISE EWING
220 Elm Ave.
Antrim
