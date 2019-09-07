How is Gov. Sununu doing on protecting our environment? Based on how many times he has vetoed bills designed to decrease New Hampshire’s greenhouse-gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels, not very well.
Following is a list of some of the noteworthy bills relating to the environment that Gov. Sununu has vetoed in the recent months:
HB 365 would raise the net metering cap from 1 mW to 5 mW;
SB 168 would increase utilities’ use of solar under the Renewable Portfolio Standard;
HB 582 would direct RGGI rebates toward energy efficiency;
SB 72 would correct a statutory clause that allows electricity suppliers to claim the property of clean-energy-system owners and thus would encourage renewable energy growth.
SB 275 would make all state-used vehicles zero-emission by 2039.
The governor’s vetoes are only a part of the bigger picture. Twenty-five governors from around the country are members of the United States Climate Alliance (www.usclimatealliance.org), whose goal is to implement policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Sununu is notably absent from this group. Similarly, New Hampshire lags far behind other member states in utilizing Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative funds for energy-efficiency projects, such as home weatherization, for its citizens.
Why does Gov. Sununu favor fossil fuels, which are imported from outside of New Hampshire, over clean, less expensive, renewable energy for the citizens of our state? I have tried to find out who is funding him, but New Hampshire law allows individuals to anonymously funnel money to politicians through LLCs. The source of such funding is not available to the public. Recently, an election finance reform bill, Senate Bill 156, was passed by the state Senate and House in an effort to close this “LLC loophole.” Unfortunately, Gov. Sununu vetoed it.
SARAH WECK
P.O. Box 267
West Chesterfield
