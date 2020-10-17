Did you know that Gov. Sununu is in office mainly because some Democrats voted for him, believing that he is both politically moderate and bipartisan? In the recent primary, more than 4,000 Democrats wrote in Sununu for governor.
Despite the fact that Chris Sununu is personally amiable, he is neither moderate nor bipartisan. In fact, he’s an ardent Trump supporter with strong right-wing views.
Gov. Sununu’s 79 vetoes, way more than any governor in New Hampshire history, have blocked bipartisan efforts in the Legislature to address significant problems in our state.
For example, he vetoed the Family and Medical Leave bill. He appointed a Betsy DeVos clone as commissioner of education; someone who undercuts our public schools at every opportunity. He has failed to confront the climate crisis New Hampshire faces and has vetoed several bills to support clean solar energy in the state. He vetoed a bipartisan bill to end gerrymandering in New Hampshire. He vetoed a bill to keep unauthorized people from bringing firearms into our schools. And, while accepting three pay raises for himself, he vetoed a bill to raise the minimum wage for New Hampshire workers.
Electing Democrats to the House and Senate has little effect if the governor stops everything by veto. So, if you vote Democratic, don’t fall into The Sununu Trap! He’s no moderate.
Sincerely,
SAM OSHERSON
14 Nubanusit Road
Nelson
