After watching today’s (April 14) press conference, I find the governor’s lack of transparency on if he will extend the lockdown through May very disconcerting.
I recognize the pitfalls nonessential businesses might run in to in this time of uncertainty, the largest of which, for many, will be taking out a loan through the Payroll Protection Plan. If, as I suspect, the governor already is expecting an extended shutdown, he needs to make that clear now.
Many businesses participating in the PPP would be better served closing immediately for their financial future. The PPP covers 2½ months of payroll and is forgiven if a business uses it for payroll and rent. Not all costs for a business are payroll. If payroll is 50 percent of your operating costs, you begin to lose equity after five weeks.
By being less than transparent, it seems Sununu is attempting to protect the state budget. If businesses take out loans and pay employees who aren’t working, the burden of debt is transferred from the state to the employer. When a business who has already taken on the PPP loan and paid employees for April realizes they have to do so for another month so the loan may be forgiven, many will find themselves in a position at the end of the lockdown with no equity and no way to reopen.
If we want to make better decisions, we need Gov. Sununu to be transparent with his plans. Citizens deserve it from their government now more than ever.
MARC CAVALLERO
42 East Road, Stoddard
