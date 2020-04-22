At the end of April, New Hampshire will receive $1.25 billion in federal CARES money for the COVID crisis. Meanwhile, state revenues have dropped below projections. The governor advised legislators budget cuts will be necessary. Then he announced his plan to wrest CARES spending from them.
By statute, constitution and precedent, the Joint Fiscal Committee handles spending during a crisis. Instead, the governor hand-picked a bipartisan legislative committee to advise, but never override, his decisions. In other words, if he gets his way, the signed budget compromise is out the window and the governor controls $1.25 billion.
Will the public buy the governor’s claim that his rubber-stamp committee can act faster than lawmakers? The Joint Fiscal Committee has controlled crisis spending for decades, in public, recorded meetings. In fact, it already accepted early COVID funding. The committee can easily make decisions, based on federal guidance, before CARES money arrives at month’s end.
Will this delay protective equipment? No. Dean Kamen prepaid for the 4.5 tons of equipment he just had flown in from China. Why? The federal government had not released funds yet, and the governor said the state may not prepay for uninspected supplies. In fact, SoClean, MicroSpec and N.H. Ball Bearings have all donated PPE, too. Private donors had to step in because the White House decided to auction federal PPE purchases to the highest bidder; tiny states cannot outbid New York and California. PPE shortages have nothing to do with the fiscal committee.
If the governor’s diversion succeeds, he can cut extra education funding the Legislature negotiated into last fall’s budget. The committee hopes to use CARES money on allowable aspects of that budget, like health-care funding, to fill revenue gaps. Property taxpayers will suffer if school districts do not receive promised funding.
By putting a family friend in charge of CARES disbursement, the governor ensures public oversight will be minimized. Will this lead to another situation like Opportunity Zones? The governor decided to qualify Waterville Valley for tax breaks intended for low-income areas. Could Sununu want to quickly disburse CARES money to key donors’ companies, so they can donate to his campaign before the donation limit drops in early June?
Spending $1.25 billion in taxpayer dollars should be done with transparency, by the Legislature, as specified by law and precedent. No one man should be handed such control in a democracy. Don’t be fooled. Sununu’s rubber-stamp committee would be no faster than the Joint Fiscal Committee.
JEANNE DIETSCH
43 Pine St., Peterborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents District 9 in the N.H. Senate.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.