Chris Sununu says he is working for all New Hampshire citizens, but he has made health-care costs more expensive by siding with drug and insurance companies. For example, Gov. Sununu has eliminated the prescription drug relief program for low-income seniors, who are among the hardest hit by COVID.
Like Jeanne Shaheen, who is on the front lines protecting the ACA from Republican attacks, Dan Feltes has fought to bring down prescription drug costs by helping to pass legislation to import safe, low-cost drugs from Canada and cap out-of-pocket insulin expenses for seniors, children and others living with diabetes. As governor, Dan will work to lower prescription-drug costs, which will help Granite Staters get the health care they need.
Chris Sununu campaigns as a moderate, but he governs as a Trump supporter with right-wing views. Don’t fall into the Sununu Trap: Vote for Dan Feltes and Jeanne Shaheen.
ALFRIEDA ENGLUND
71 Cameron Cove
Munsonville
